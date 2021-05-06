The eldest daughter of Bill Gates and Melinda Gates, Jennifer Gates, has reacted to shocking divorce, saying that ‘it’s been a challenging stretch of time for our whole family.’

Jennifer Gates took to Instagram Stories to share her thoughts about her parents’ divorce. She said, “Hi friends, By now, many of you have heard the news that my parents are separating. It’s been a challenging stretch of time for our whole family.”

“I’m still learning how to best support my own process and emotions as well as family members at this time, and am grateful for the space to do so. I won’t personally comment further on anything around the separation, but please know that your kind words and support mean the world to me.”

“Thank you for understanding our desire for privacy while we navigate the next phases of our lives. With love and respect, Jenn xx,” she concluded.

Bill Gates and Melinda had announced divorce after 27 years of marriage on Monday, stating that they “no longer believe we can grow together as a couple”. The pair in a joint statement posted on Twitter said, “After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage.”