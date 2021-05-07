ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari has said that the federal cabinet approved bills for the protection of journalists and legislation to curb forced or involuntary disappearance.

In a Twitter message, Shireen Mazari announced that the cabinet has approved the Protection of Journalists & Media Professionals bill and the Forced or Involuntary Disappearance (Criminal Law Amendment) bill today.

Today cabinet approved the Protection of Journalists & Media Professionals bill & the Forced or Involuntary Disappearance (Criminal Law Amendment) bill. Both will now be tabled in next session of NA thanks to PM @ImranKhanPTI's support for both bills. PTI delivers on commitments. — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) May 6, 2021

She added that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) delivers on commitments and thanked to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s support for both bills. Shireen Mazari said that the bills will now be tabled in the National Assembly during its next session.