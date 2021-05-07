ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari has said that the federal cabinet approved bills for the protection of journalists and legislation to curb forced or involuntary disappearance.
In a Twitter message, Shireen Mazari announced that the cabinet has approved the Protection of Journalists & Media Professionals bill and the Forced or Involuntary Disappearance (Criminal Law Amendment) bill today.
She added that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) delivers on commitments and thanked to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s support for both bills. Shireen Mazari said that the bills will now be tabled in the National Assembly during its next session.