Lahore: A leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party, while reacting to the statement of the Punjab Information Minister, has said that Maryam Nawaz’s performance is limited to the extent of TikTok, the next Prime Minister of Pakistan will be Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, stop her if you can.

PPP General Secretary for Central Punjab Syed Hassan Murtaza, while reacting to the statement of the Punjab Information Minister, said that the provincial government has been treating the rest of Punjab districts except Lahore as stepchildren.

He said that by giving billions of development funds in Lahore, the rest of Punjab has been left abandoned, Maryam Nawaz has destroyed the businesses of Punjab traders, the farmers, traders and laborers of Punjab are suffering due to Maryam Nawaz’s policies.

He said that the Governor of Punjab is the constitutional head of the province and it is his duty to point out the shortcomings of the provincial government, the efforts of the Sindh government in the health and education sectors have been appreciated at the global level.

Hassan Murtaza said that the PPP does not make the prime minister by saying so, but comes to power through public power. President Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari are restoring Pakistan’s image on the global stage. The next prime minister of Pakistan will be Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Stop it if you can.