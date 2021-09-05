DERA GHAZI KHAN: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Zardari Bhutto on Sunday visited the ancestral house of the martyred poet, Syed Mohsin Naqvi, in Khayaban Sarwar area od DG Khan.

Bilawal expressed his condolence to Asad Abbas Naqvi, son of Shaheed Moshin Naqvi. He also expressed condolence on the demise of Syed Khizar Abbas Naqvi, the nephew of Mohsin Naqvi. Bilawal prayed for the departed souls.

On the occasion, Bilawal said that Mohsin Naqvi’s poetry was an asset of Urdu literature. He said Mohsin Naqvi was a courageous poet who criticized the dictators in his poetry.

Mohsin Naqvi was martyred in 1996 in Lahore.