KARACHI: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday condemned the budget proposed by the federal government a day earlier, calling it an “economic attack on Pakistanis”.

The PPP chairman, in a statement issued from Media Cell Bilawal House, said PTI would not be permitted to “play with the nation’s future”, vowing his party would not allow Prime Minister Imran Khan “to conduct an economic massacre of the people.”

Reiterating PM Imran Khan was “deaf, dumb, and blind” to the plight of the average citizen, he said: “The year might have changed, but the conditions of the people remain the same. A poor man’s house is still being deprived of necessities.”

Condemning PM Imran Khan for his “lack of empathy towards the underprivileged”, Bilawal said through the new budget, the premier had made his “enmity” towards the poor people clear.

“He has exposed his anti-people agenda with the new budget,” he said.

“People are now retaliating because they are aware of the puppet prime minister’s empty promises,” he said, adding: “They know it is Imran Khan’s habit to talk big and do nothing. He is incompetent and has completely failed to provide relief to the common man.”

Highlighting how the facts tell another story, Bilawal said that an anti-people budget “was expected” from the PTI government.

“If the inflation rate, unemployment, and poverty figures have been historic during Imran Khan’s tenure, how can the budget be public [friendly]?” he questioned.