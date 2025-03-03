ISLAMABAD – The meeting scheduled today between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, has been cancelled, revealed sources on Monday.The PPP chairman was scheduled to reach the federal capital today but delayed his visit due to “preoccupation with some important matters,” sources added.

They said the two leaders would likely meet in a day or so. Several important issues were to be discussed between the heads of allied parties, including the administrative issues of the government and “PPP’s reservations on governance.”The lack of funds for the PPP’s MNAs and MPAs in Punjab was also scheduled to be discussed in the meeting.

Earlier, PPP’s MPAs from Punjab showed their reservations in a meeting with President Asif Zardari in Lahore. They told him that the PML-N has been ignoring them.

President Zardari is also likely to hold discussions with the PML-N leadership to remove the reservations of the PPP in Punjab.