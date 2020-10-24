SKARDU : Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari promised to form a constitutional province of Gilgit-Baltistan on Saturday. Addressing a public meeting, the PPP chairman said, “It is not a new promise, it is part of the party’s 2018 manifesto. We will ensure political rights to the people of this region, which are being enjoyed by the people at other provinces of the country.”

The PPP leader said, “You have to ensure our victory as this is the demand of every person in Gilgit-Baltistan.” He said, “Imran Khan had earlier opposed giving the GB status of a constitutional province, but now he is offering you the lollipop of province. Ask the people of South Punjab which were also promised for their province.” “They had also promised to generate 10 million jobs and five million homes. Instead the people lost their jobs and became shelterless,” Bilawal said. TLTP