Bilawal pays tributes to Martyrs of sept 6, 1965

ISLAMABAD, Sept 05 (INP): The Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has paid glowing tributes to the brave soldiers and civilians who laid down their lives while defending our borders and fighting terrorism across the country. In his message on the eve of Defence Day of Pakistan, he said that those who embraced martyrdom in the line of duty and those who fell victim to the onslaught of extremism and terrorism, are the heroes of our nation and they would remain alive in the memories of future generations.Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Pakistan’s first democratically-elected Prime Minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto laid the foundation of our nuclear programme, which remains the key deterrent against the enemies of Pakistan. Prime Minister Shaheed Benazir Bhutto provided ballistic missile technology to complete her father’s vision for the defence needs of the country.He said that defence of Pakistan was always strengthened during democratic governments, adding that a vibrant and strong democracy together with professional, well-integrated and disciplined defence and security institutions, were guarantors of an inpregnable defence.Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Federal political forces were the torch-bearers of the ideology of Pakistan and any deliberate attempts to harm or weaken them would be a disservice to the integrity of Pakistan.He pledged that PPP leadership and workers would continue to strive for the strongest defence of Pakistan as per the vision of their martyred leaders, who sacrificed their lives but didn’t compromise on the country’s defence, security and democracy.INP/AK