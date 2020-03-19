Bilawal offers to work with federal govt to combat coronavirus

KARACHI : Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday while declaring novel coronavirus a serious problem said that there is no need to point scoring on the issue.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi on Thursday, he said that the coronavirus a serious problem due to which two people have lost their lives in Pakistan, adding that the virus has a major impact on elderly people. The PPP chairman said that spreading chaos should be avoided, adding that the Sindh government is trying its utmost efforts to combat against the deadly coronavirus. Soon after virus broke out in China, Bilawal said Sindh government took measures. He said majority of the cases in Sindh were pilgrims who had returned from Taftan.

Bilawal said that we all have to fight the virus and stand united in these critical times. “We must stop criticism, blame and political scoring,” he said and added federal government will have to bring “some changes” in its action plan. The PPP chairman said that the provincial government will take up the responsibility of providing food supplies to the poor as they self-isolate at home.We will also take care of doctors and nursing staff, he said.

Bilawal further said that we have to fight the current situation with unity, adding that the federal government should help provinces for testing kits.