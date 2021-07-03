KARACHI: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication, Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Saturday said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto will get nothing from America during his upcoming scheduled visit along with some cronies.

Dr Gill addressing the news conference at the residence of PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh on Saturday said that PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto tried to get ‘job’ for the post of prime minister here in Pakistan and dropped his CVs and other documents everywhere but got no response since he had no capabilities and efficiency for doing anything in his short career.

“Having failed to get a poor response from anywhere he is likely to embark upon a journey to the USA for some shooting to please some people for the jobs he had been aspiring and dreaming for ” he added. He said that the PPP chairman was going to USA with the intention to get some assistance from quarters to sell their ‘conscience’ after the Prime Minister had flatly refused American government to allow them to use the country’s air bases.

He said that immature Bilawal was going to USA with the same documents to seek any job against the very interests of the country adding he warned him to refrain from such acts since time had changed now to get perks through tricks He said that a self-proclaimed leader emerged out of the ‘fake’ parchi ( the will of Ms Bhutto) could not achieve to get jobs to compromise on the sovereignty of the country adding he made it clear Federal government had no plant to put his name on ECL to bar him from travelling to USA. “We are ready to put his name in PSL to play cricket since his age requires him to to play and enjoy life” he added.

Dr Gill claimed that the former USA State of Secretary State, Ms Condoleezaa Rice had brokered the deal between General (retired) Pervez Musharraf and Ms Benazir Bhutto in favour of America and thus Americans were given the free hand to use the airbases and to attack Afghanistan from Pakistan. ” Ms Rice had revealed in her book that after contacting both leaders time and again she finally succeeded to get the deal stricken and this they were allowed to use the airbases” he added and asked the leaders of PPP to read that book.

Dr Gill said that after the deal was brokered between Ms Bhutto and General Musharraf on October 3, 2007 and that deal was in favor of America and against the solidarity and sovereignty of Pakistan. He said American forces after that dangerous deal had started conducting drone attacks during the tenure of both leaders.

“Americans carried out 13 drone attacks during the Musharraf era while 340 drone attacks were made during the PPP rule in the country. Dr Gill said that Ms Rice managed to get her agenda fulfilled from the Pakistani rulers. “There are strict defamation laws in America but the PPP leadership never bothered to go against her claims in her famous book” he added.

He said that past corrupt rulers compromised on the sovereignty of the country to perpetrate their rule and to save looted public money in the banks of other countries Dr Gill made it clear that Bilawal Bhutto unlike his predecessors would not get any job by submitting same or some other documents to sneak into power in Pakistan since Pakistan was now being run by a brave and selfless leader like Imrn Khan.

He said that as long as Imran Khan was Prime Minister of Pakistan no power could cast the evil eyes on Pakistan adding he made it clear that newborn ‘politician’ like Bilawal Bhutto would get only insult and humiliation for conspiring against the country at very critical times. He said that Bilawal should try to do some other job instead of playing in the hands of those, who had always acted against the sovereignty and solidarity adding he warned him that if he did not refrain from such ddirty moves, he would be repenting for his grave mistakes.

He said that Asif Ali Zardari was other PPP leaders were again exposed by another book ‘ Bhutto and Zardari”s Corruption highlighted in Raymond’ Baker’s book on dirty money” he added and asked the PPP leaders to stop doing such dangerous politics by trying to put the very existence of the country in dangerous for greed to grab power by hook or by crook. Dr Gill said that the Prime Minister had already said that stable Afghanistan would be in great favor of Pakistan and its people.

Dr Gill said that Imran Khan just wanted to bring the country on path and progress and prosperity and was doing wonders at the international level by making bold decisions. Dr Gill said that the corrupt PPP leaders after creating a great mess for their massive corrupt practices did not allow the Leader of Opposition Mr Haleem Adil Sheikh during the concluding budget session in Sindh Assembly. “Mr. Sheikh was not allowed to speak since PPP leaders are scared of his boldness to expose the malpractices. He said that the Federal government had taken the strong notice of such illegal acts of PP rulers and they were all set to give results of such illegal acts.