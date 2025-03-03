ISLAMABAD: Editor in Chief and Chairman Roze News Sk Niazi exclusive conversation with , Qamar Zaman Kaira Bilawal Bhutto’s meeting with Shahid is to be held after two days, the schedule is not known either, We are allies of the government, meetings have been held before, The current situation of the country will be discussed in the meeting with the Prime Minister, Qamar Zaman Kaira The party’s reservations will be discussed during the meeting with the Prime Minister, Qamar Zaman Kaira .Provinces get their own funds Maulana Fazlur Rehman knows where to put pressure on him, he knows everyone,

PTI’s attitude towards Maulana Fazlur Rehman in the past was not right Everyone has the right to form an alliance, no one can stop anyone, Will they harass the government by holding rallies, they have done this before too The government is not harassed by rallies, the people are worried, At this time, the opposition will not be able to pose a big challenge to the government, Qamar Zaman Kaira The opposition has been in the past There is every right to protest about the reservations about the election. The opposition should also talk about the past elections in the parliament The opposition has also gone to court about the past elections,

So that the next elections are clean and transparent, If they do not do this, it is not right to beat the drum of the past elections, When political governments sit, problems are solved, We should learn lessons from the past, Some mistakes were also made by Nawaz Sharif, Whatever reservations the opposition has about the elections, the government should sit and talk about them,