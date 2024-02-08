Chairman People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed concern over the shutdown of mobile phone service across the country and demanded to restore it immediately.

Chairman People’s Party said that a call cannot be made from a mobile phone even to a landline, only VPNs are working.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari demanded immediate restoration of mobile phone service across the country and said that the People’s Party has been asked to refer to the Election Commission and the court regarding the suspension of mobile phones.

On the other hand, former senator and independent candidate from two constituencies of the National Assembly, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar termed the mobile phone service as a pre-poll rigging and said that the Chief Election Commissioner is saying that he found out from the TV that the mobile phone service is closed

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said that the shutdown of phone services is abuse of candidates, a way has been opened for a political party.

It should be noted that on the request of the Ministry of Interior, PTA had temporarily suspended the mobile phone service across the country on the day of the election in view of the security situation.