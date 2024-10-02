Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has reiterated his resolve to complete the issue of constitutional amendments and said that if the amendments are done before October 25, the issue will be resolved peacefully.

Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had an informal conversation with reporters of the Supreme Court in Islamabad, during which he was asked by a journalist whether he is in favor of the military trial of Imran Khan, and he replied, “Let’s see.” No matter what the evidence is, we still have the power of presidential pardon.

He said that Pakistan People’s Party is against death penalty.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was asked if the deadline for the proposed constitutional amendments is up to October 25. He said that if the amendments are made before October 25, the issue will be resolved peacefully. The situation may be.

He said that he will not leave the matter of the Constitutional Court like this, he will bring it to completion. 2006 demand and it is also part of our manifesto.

Chairman PPP said that why the timing of what the judiciary did is not being discussed, the way the injunction was issued on certain seats, why is it not being discussed about the timing of what the judiciary has done, when the Parliament will meet on September 14. Why is the timing of the judges’ 4 page explanation not questioned on a weekday?

He said that the term of the head of the Constitutional Court will be three years, while the soldiers are not in favor of the establishment of the courts, the justification for the establishment of the Federal Constitutional Court is the Supreme Court’s own past history.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the Karachi unrest case has been going on since 2011, sometimes it becomes a water commission and the water commission also goes to places where there is no water.

He said that by using the Karachi riot case as an excuse, the Judiciary has affected our local government system.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that who will become the army chief and who will not become, this game was played, the events of May 9 were the closest to the coup.

He said that in the absence of constitutional amendments, the situation may not be under anyone’s control, the way of martial law was blocked by the Eighteenth Amendment.