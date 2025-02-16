Lahore: Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said that the prime ministership is close to Bilawal Bhutto, Bilawal Bhutto will become the prime minister in a year or two.

Addressing a public gathering in Pindi Gheep, Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that there is no better party than the PPP, while the leadership of other parties, including ministers, shows a hint of pharaonicism when shaking hands with members of the assembly.

The Punjab Governor said that wherever the rights and issues of the people are discussed, I stand with the people and will continue to stand. The entire nation stands with the Pakistan Army in the war on terrorism. The Pakistan Army and other security forces are giving evidence against terrorism, the PPP and the Pakistani people pay tribute to them. Yesterday, today and in the future, I stand with our institutions.

Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan further said that there is an effort from all sides that Pakistan is the only nuclear power, it should be destroyed, if it exists, it is because of Pakistan’s strong army.

He said that he is not used to begging for two or four roads and funds. When Bilawal Bhutto becomes the Prime Minister, he will use more funds in Attock. The people of Attock are deprived of development works. The soldiers of Attock have served the country by joining the army and sacrificing their lives.