As the epidemic continues to spread globally, Asif Ali Zardari, the former president, has tested positive for coronavirus, his son Bilawal Bhutto announced on Wednesday.

The co-chairman of the party has not only been immunised against the COVID-19 virus but also received booster doses, according to Foreign Minister and PPP Chairman Bilawal.

“He is receiving therapy, is isolated with mild symptoms, fully immunised, and boosted. We are asking for God to hasten his recovery “the tweet from the foreign minister.

As of Thursday morning, data from Pakistan’s National Institute of Health, Islamabad (NIH) showed that eight people had died from the COVID-19 virus on a single day, making Zardari the infection’s most recent victim. Pakistan had experienced the highest number of COVID-19 deaths in the previous 20 days.

The COVID-19 positive rate in Pakistan is currently 3.65%, according to the most recent statistics. Testing on 20,843 samples revealed up to 761 additional COVID-19 infections, bringing the nation’s total number of coronavirus cases to 1,552,632.

Zardari’s daughter, Bakhtawar Bhutto, stated that although his PCR was positive when he arrived in Dubai four days prior, his symptoms were minimal at the time and he is currently taking it easy.

Top officials like Zardari recommended people to dress masks and got themselves immunised against the infection. COVID has also been contracted by a number of politicians, notably Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, PTI Chairman Imran Khan, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, and others.