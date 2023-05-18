By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Sardar Khan Niazi, Chief Editor of the Pakistan Group of Newspapers and Chairman of Roze News TV, talked in Sachi Baat. In the program, SK Niazi discusses the G-20 being held in IIOJK with Senator and Amir Jamat-e-Islami Siraj-ul-Haq. He asked some critical and concerning question related to G-20 meeting.

SK Niazi admired the Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto’s recent successful visit to India for SCO meeting. He said “Bilawal Bhutto raised the Kashmir issue manfully in SCO”. SK Niazi also discussed the current political instability of the country with his guest. Chairman Roze News also raised his concerns and asked for the solutions. SK Niazi suggested that if every institute does its job than situations will be normal.

Answering to the question regarding to G-20 meeting; Amir Jamat-e-Islami Siraj-ul-Haq said that Govt of Pakistan must take necessary steps to stop that meeting to be held in Kashmir. He said Pakistan can resist India with help of friendly states such as China. He said nowadays all politicians are only fighting for their benefits and gains. Nobody cares about their voters. Every party has its own agenda.

Replying to question related to the current political instability, Siraj-ul-Haq said that if PDM and PTI dialogues were successful than the current situation never occurred.

He said nobody cares about the people of Pakistan. There is no discussion on the people problems such as how to make progress? ; How to manage country’s economy. He said only in peaceful environment the political activities and thoughts can prevails. He also criticized that on one hand, there is chaos in the country on other hand govt is saying to deal the situation with army act. It will create more disturbances such as happening in Sudan.

Responding to a question about political rivalry, Siraj-ul-Haq said there is no patience in our political parties and politicians. There are some people which are not in the favor of Pakistan. Everybody who came to power always misused his authorities and institutes for personal goals.

He said authority means to follow the rule of law and constitution. In every govt there is class division. VIP’s always gets reliefs. Every institutes work only for powerful people not for the common one.

He appreciated media that revealed the true faces of corrupt people and institutes. Pakistan is an agricultural country; we should use this edge for the betterment of people, he added. Inflation is killing the people of Pakistan. Pakistan should stop taking loans and focus on its own resources.

In the last, Amir Jamat-e-Islami Siraj-ul-Haq said that people are tired all parties which exist today. He mocked the govt on protest against court. He said “they never tried to improved and modify the institute. Now they are blaming and protesting against them despite the fact they are main culprit behind this situation. People gave vote for the change to PTI. But they disappointed its voters. PDM has also given many chances by the people. Pakistan now needs JI.” He requested to the people of Pakistan that “JI is the only solution. And we need your votes and supporters’. SK Niazi also requested Amir Jamat-e-Islami Siraj-ul-Haq that he must play his role to normalize the situation of the country.