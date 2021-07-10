ISLAMABAD: Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday left for United States of America (USA) for a weeklong visit.

According to details, Chairman PPP will hold key meeting in New York and Washington while Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah is already in the US.

The PPP chairman will hold meetings with the party’s office-bearers and delegations of workers during the visit.

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, the daughter of former president Asif Ali Zardari, will lead the PPP’s campaign to persuade voters ahead of the upcoming election in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) in the absence of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

According to sources, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari would visit Azad Jammu and Kashmir where she would address public meetings and rallies in connection with the polls.

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari was given the task to run the party’s election campaign in view of the Pakistan Peoples Party chairman’s US visit, the sources said. PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had arrived in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) last month to lead his party’s campaign ahead of the election slated for July 25