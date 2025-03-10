Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has directed the PPP to hold intra-party elections as soon as possible.

According to Express News, preparations for the PPP intra-party elections are underway, while Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has formed a three-member election board for the intra-party elections.

A notification of the election board has been issued for the PPP intra-party elections, according to which Fauzia Habib has been appointed as the convener of the election board.

Amir Fida Paracha, Syed Sibtul Haider Bukhari are included in the election board.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has given the task to the election board to hold intra-party elections in a few weeks.