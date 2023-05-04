The meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) will be attended by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who will shortly depart for India.

Official sources claim that India permitted the Pakistani airliner to use the airspace over the state of Goa.

Bilawal called several members of the coalition government, including Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the chairman of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, and Khalid Magsi, the leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM).

He told them all about his trip to the Indian state of Goa and his attendance at the SCO CFM summit. In addition, he confided in everyone of them.

Additionally, Bilawal called Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Sirajul Haq to let him know about the visit.

According to a statement from the Foreign Office, Bilawal is attending the conference at the invitation of Dr. S. Jaishankar, the Republic of India’s Minister for External Affairs and the current Chair of the SCO CFM.

Speaking on behalf of the Foreign Office, a spokeswoman said that “our participation in the meeting reflects Pakistan’s commitment to the SCO charter and processes as well as the importance that Pakistan accords to the region in its foreign policy priorities.”

The most recent CFM meeting was held in Tashkent in July of last year, and the meeting was also attended by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

First foreign minister to visit India in 12 years is Bilawal Bhutto. Foreign Minister Hina Rabbani Khar travelled to India on business in 2011.

The Shehbaz Sharif administration’s decision to make this in the framework of foreign policy is regarded as being bold.

One of the biggest organisations in the world is the SCO. Afghanistan, Belarus, Russia, Iran, Mongolia, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan have observer status in this organisation, which also includes China, India, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. Iran is also a member.