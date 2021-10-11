KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday has congratulated his party workers on winning seat in Azad Kashmir’s by-elections.

In a post on social-networking website Twitter, the PPP chief said, “Congratulations to all PPP workers on another victory from Azad Kashmir.”

We beat Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in yet another by-election. From Karachi to Kashmir Jiya Bhutto Benazir, he went on to say.

It is to be mentioned here that PTI and PPP retained their seats in the by-elections held in two constituencies, LA-3 Mirpur-III and LA-12 Kotli-V, of Azad Kashmir Legislative Assembly.

Unofficial results of LA-12 Kotli-V showed that PPP’s Aamir Yaseen is leading the polls with 24,335 votes so far whereas PTI’s Shaukat Farid Advocate stands second by securing 18,858 votes.

On the other hand, PTI candidate Yasir Sultan Chaudhry won the by-elections in LA-3 Mirpur bagging 20,142 votes.

According to the unofficial results, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Chaudhary Muhammad Saeed remained runner up with 11,608 votes. PPP candidate Chaudhry Ashraf obtained only 1450 votes.