Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto and former President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari have been invited to the oath taking ceremony of the US President-elect Joe Biden. Bilawal Bhutto will arrive in the US on January 19th, a day before Joe Biden’s inauguration, staying in the US for 4 days till the 22nd of January.

During this time, Bilawal Bhutto will also have informal meetings with the Biden camp. He is scheduled to meet US Senators, sources said. The ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday, January 20, 2021, on the West Front of the United States Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.

Bilawal Bhutto is expected to attend the oath taking ceremony; however Asif Zardari cannot attend this ceremony because his name is listed in the Exit Control List. Peoples Party circles claimed that their leaders were the first who received the invitation in Pakistan. The invitation came from the Democratic Party, which has close links with the Pakistan People’s Party. Last month, Murad Ali Shah, Chief Minister of Sindh, visited USA and held meeting with the members of the Democratic Party, sources said.

Asif Zardari and Obama governments had worked closely on different issues including War on Terror and Kerry Lugar Bill. Earlier The Correspondent had reported that Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) politics, and its leadership, will be effected by the recent election of Joe Biden as the US President Elect has close relations with the PPP.