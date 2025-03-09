Karachi: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Sindh Secretary General Waqar Mehdi has said that on the occasion of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s death anniversary on April 4, party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and President Asif Ali Zardari will make important announcements.

An important meeting of PPP Karachi Division was held at the People’s Secretariat Karachi under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister Saeed Ghani, where other leaders also participated.

Provincial Minister Saeed Ghani said that the death anniversary of founder and leader Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto will be celebrated in a dignified manner on April 4. The main ceremony of the death anniversary will be held at the ground outside the mausoleum of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh.

He said that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Co-Chairman and President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari and other top leadership of the party will address the death anniversary ceremony. Convoys from all districts of Karachi will start leaving for Garhi Khuda Bakhsh from April 2 and 3.

On this occasion, PPP Sindh General Secretary Syed Waqar Mehdi said that this year, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari will make an important announcement on the occasion of the death anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.