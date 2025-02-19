Karachi: The bilateral training exercise Afi Al-Sahel VII between the Special Service Group of the Pakistan Navy and the Special Operations Force (SOF) of the Royal Saudi Naval Forces concluded in Karachi with the Final Test Exercise (FTX).

According to a spokesperson for the Pakistan Navy, Commander Coast Rear Admiral Faisal Amin witnessed the final test exercise along with senior military officials from both countries.

He said that during the exercise, the teams jointly demonstrated advanced tactics, live fire drills, raid operations and rappelling skills in hazardous environments.

The spokesperson said that the exercises conducted training activities on counter-terrorism, hostage rescue and integrated naval operations, which strengthened the capabilities of joint operations.

He said that the successful conduct of Exercise Afi Al-Sahel is a clear testament to the growing cooperation between the Royal Saudi Naval Forces and the Pakistan Navy.

The Pakistan Navy spokesperson said that this exercise will further help in enhancing the capabilities, mutual cooperation and joint strategic expertise of the two navies to address the challenges facing common maritime security.