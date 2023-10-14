No changes have been made in the Pakistani team while Shibman Gul has returned to the Indian team

Pakistan is batting against India in the biggest match of the ICC Cricket World Cup.

At the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad, India won the toss and decided to bowl first, and at that moment the Pakistani team is batting.

Pakistan has now scored 23 runs without loss at the end of 4 overs.

There is no chance of rain in Ahmedabad today, the weather will be hot and humid during the match.

According to the Indian media, bright sun came out in Ahmedabad early in the morning, while dew in the evening could affect the game.

Babar likes batting, he bats calmly: Kuldeep Yadav

Pakistan and India have played two matches each in this World Cup so far and both the teams have not lost any match so far.

