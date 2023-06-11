Indian drama actress and reality show Bigg Boss Season 14 winner Rubina Dilaik was injured in a car accident.

According to Indian media reports, the actress’s car was hit by a truck on Saturday, June 10, which was reported by her husband to fans through social media.

He shared images of two cars on Twitter along with the caption, “It happened to us, it can happen to you too, beware of idiots who break traffic signals while on the phone.” “Taken to help”

The husband of the actress has requested the Mumbai Police to investigate the incident.

Due to the impact I hit my head and lower back, so was in a state of shock, but we ran medical tests,everything is Good….

Legal action has been taken against the reckless truck driver , but the damage is done! I urge you all to be mindful on road 🙏🏼 Rules r for our own safety ! https://t.co/HFB2xpPZVy — Rubina Dilaik (@RubiDilaik) June 11, 2023

In her tweet, Rubina Dilaik said about her condition, “In this accident, my head and lower back were injured due to which I am in deep shock”.