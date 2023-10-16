In the first upset of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Afghanistan beat defending champions England by 69 runs in a one-sided encounter.

England’s batting line-up failed miserably against Afghanistan, being bowled out for 215 in pursuit of a target of 285, with Harry Brooke leading the charge with 66.

This is Afghanistan’s second World Cup win in history, previously Afghanistan played 17 World Cup matches, losing 16 and winning only one.

Afghanistan had their first win in the 2025 World Cup.

On Sunday, the match between England and Afghanistan was played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, where England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and invited Afghanistan to bat.

Batting first, the Afghanistan team was all out by scoring 284 runs in the last over, Garbaz scored 80 runs and Ikram scored 58 runs.