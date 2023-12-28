The price of gold increased by thousands of rupees across the country.

According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association, the price of gold per tola has increased by 2200 rupees, after which the price of gold per tola in the country has become 2 lakh 22 thousand 800 rupees.

According to the association, the price of 10 grams of gold has increased by Rs 1886 to Rs 1 lakh 91 thousand 15.

On the other hand, the price of gold in the world market is 2085 dollars per ounce with an increase of 20 dollars.

It should be noted that yesterday also the price of gold per tola had increased by 1000 rupees.