Islamabad: Utility Stores Corporation has announced relief for the public before Ramadan.

Utility Stores Corporation has reduced the prices of various products.

Prices of various brands of ghee, cooking oil, tea, soap, washing powder and other items have been reduced.

At the utility stores, flour, sugar and rice started selling more expensive than the general market

The record for the biggest sale among utility stores was set

The prices of ghee and cooking oil have been reduced by Rs 4 to Rs 100 per kg.

Apart from this, the prices of branded tea have also been reduced by Rs.100.

Utility Stores Corporation is also launching a Ramadan relief package from next month.

Officials say that BISP customers will be able to benefit from the Ramadan relief package.