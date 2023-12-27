The last month of the year 2023 saw a big increase in exports, while trade deficits and a decline in imports were recorded.

According to the sources of the Ministry of Commerce, in the first 20 days of December, a 33.1% increase in exports on annual basis has been recorded.

Sources said that from December 1 to 20, 2023, the exports were 1 billion 920 million dollars, while the volume of exports in the same period last year was 1 billion 45 million dollars.

Sources said that imports decreased by 12.8% from 1st to 20th December 2023, while imports from 1st to 20th December 2023 stood at 2.76 billion dollars.

According to the sources of the Ministry of Commerce, the volume of imports in the same period last year was 3 billion 17 million dollars, the trade deficit decreased by 51.3% from 1st to 20th December 2023, while in the first 20 days of this month, the trade deficit was recorded at 84 million dollars and last year In the same period of the year, the trade deficit was 1 billion 72 million dollars.