On Sunday, October 16, at Kardinia Park in Geelong, Namibia defeated Asia Cup 2022 champions Sri Lanka by 55 runs in the opening match of the qualifying round, kicking off the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.In the meantime, the International Cricket Council (ICC) gave players respite regarding the Covid-19 limits prior to the major tournament.

These restrictions have caused players problems ever since they were introduced in early 2020.There won’t be any mandated Covid-19 testing throughout the competition, and players who test positive won’t need to separate themselves, according to reports from the cricket governing body.

In accordance with the specifics, if a player contracts Covid-19, the team doctor will decide whether or not the player is healthy enough to play, and the team will be permitted to make squad changes until the infected player returns to the squad.

Prior to the New Zealand tri-series, Pakistan’s right-arm bowler Naseem Shah was forced to isolate himself at home after contracting Covid-19 during the Karachi leg of the seven-match T20I series against England.

It is important to note that this is not the first time the ICC has provided such relief, as it also permitted the women’s teams of Australia and India to compete in the Commonwealth Games final without undergoing Covid-19 testing.