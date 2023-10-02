The head of the Pakistan Cricket Board, Zaka Ashraf, has said that after seeing the performance of the World Cup, they will make difficult and big decisions in the future, while without performance, the central contract will not last for 3 years.

Talking to the host Syed Yahya Hussaini on the Geo News program ‘Score’, Chairman PCB said how can I go to India? Our cricket fans and journalists are waiting for Indian visas.

Zaka Ashraf said that it is hoped that the national team under the leadership of Babar Azam will perform well on Indian soil.

Chairman PCB further said that the performance of the national team in the Asia Cup was revised, but the team was not changed because the captain Babar Azam did not want it.

Zaka Ashraf expressed his desire regarding the World Cup and said that the team should give a good performance in India, that’s all I want, keeping this in mind, I accepted everything that captain Babar Azam said, gave him full confidence, and assured his full cooperation. And this was the need of the hour.

In response to a question, he said that the Pakistan Super League will be in the country or outside, they will decide according to the situation. How did Inzamam-ul-Haq’s son come to the Quaid-e-Azam squad without performance, I will ask the Chief Selector.

