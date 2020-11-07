WASHINGTON: Democrat Joe Biden has won the US presidential race to become the 46th president of the country.The victory came after he won the state of Pennsylvania which got him 20 more electoral college votes.Before becoming the Democratic presidential nominee, Biden served as vice president under former President Barack Obama. He is also Delaware’s longest-serving senator.Throughout his campaign, Biden has argued that the “soul of the nation” is at stake, and has promised that he would seek to heal a country fractured by Trump’s presidency.Many records have been broken this presidential race, such as the highest voter turnout — 74 million — and the flipping of traditionally Republican states that led to Biden’s comfortable victory.

In another record, Kamala Harris will be the country’s first female and first Black vice president.She will be the first woman to hold the office. She will also be the nation’s first Black and South Asian vice president.Harris, who has represented California in the Senate since 2017, is the daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants, and she grew up attending a Black Baptist church and a Hindu temple.She was the first Indian-American and second Black woman to serve as a senator.INP/AK