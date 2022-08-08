US: The “horrific” murders of four Muslim men in Albuquerque, New Mexico, have angered and saddened US President Joe Biden, who also stated that “these despicable actions have had no place in America.”

In a tweet posted late on Sunday, he stated, “While we await a serious examination, my prayers are for victims’ families and my administration is strongly the with Muslim community.

In their investigation into the deadly shootings of the Muslim males whose stabbings in Albuquerque and over past 9 months are suspected by detectives to be related, police from New Mexico on Sunday solicited the public’s assistance in locating a “vehicle of interest.”

Mayor Tim Keller of the state’s largest city, where up to 5,000 Muslims out of the city’s 565,000 population, live, said state officials were working to offer a “additional police presence outside mosques during times of prayer” as the inquiry moves forward.

Police reported that the most recent victim was shot dead on Friday night, a homicide that local Islamic officials claimed happened soon after the victim attended the funerals for two other people who had died in recent weeks.They were all Muslim men from Pakistan or Afghanistan who lived in Albuquerque, including the first victim who was killed by gunfire in November.