Iqbal Khan

In a recent interview, the US State Department official Zed Tarar revealed that

President Joe Biden wants an immediate solution to Kashmir dispute. He also said

that the US understands that Kashmir is a human rights issue and Washington wants

that mobile service and 4G should be restored in Kashmir immediately. He said that

Biden has made it clear that human rights are a fundamental issue for the United

States. Different international bodies including European Union, House of Commons

and some others have also expressed concerns over gross human rights violations

in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Like all occupiers and colonizers of the past, India is attempting to physically,

politically and psychologically crush the indigenous Kashmiri struggle for the right of

self-determination.

New York State Assembly has passed a resolution to observe February 5 as

Kashmir American Day. The resolution was passed by a majority vote in the New

York State Legislative Assembly. This Resolution makes New York the first State to

recognize Kashmir American Day. Pakistani Consul General in New York, Aisha Ali

said that the Pakistani community played important role in getting the resolution

passed through the assembly.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi lauded efforts of Pakistani Consul

General Ayesha Ali for mobilizing and gaining support of American Pakistanis for the

unanimously adopted resolution in support of Kashmiris. “I recognize endeavours of

Pakistan’s Consul General Ayesha Ali on this historic development”, said FM

Qureshi.

India is misguiding the European governments and the US administration as well as

other international institutions that it’s fighting against “terrorists” in IIOJK. The

powerful governments of these countries are silent over the Indian repression and

the worst violations of human rights as well as the genocide of Kashmiri people at

the hands of the Indian army, and are thus showing negligence towards their

international obligations. Their silence is encouraging India to trample human rights

in Kashmir.The reality is exactly the opposite; India, in fact, is crushing defenceless,

weak and unarmed Kashmiri people, and depriving them of their homeland,

businesses and livelihood. India is engaged in the genocide of the inhabitants of the

disputed territory. India is committing the crimes against humanity, and at the same

time, it wants that the world not to speak about its inhuman actions. The world

should push India for a sincere dialogue with Pakistan for the resolution of

outstanding Kashmir dispute. Pakistan would continue to expose the true face of

India before the world.

All Parties Harriet Conference (APHC) has welcomed the recent statement of the UN

Secretary General, António Guterres with reference to resolution of the Kashmir

dispute. The UN Secretary General (UNSG) has asked India and Pakistan to resolve

the Kashmir dispute through dialogue for ensuring durable peace in the region. The

APHC Working Vice Chairman, Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar in a statement issued in

Iqbal Khan

In a recent interview, the US State Department official Zed Tarar revealed that

President Joe Biden wants an immediate solution to Kashmir dispute. He also said

that the US understands that Kashmir is a human rights issue and Washington wants

that mobile service and 4G should be restored in Kashmir immediately. He said that

Biden has made it clear that human rights are a fundamental issue for the United

States. Different international bodies including European Union, House of Commons

and some others have also expressed concerns over gross human rights violations

in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Like all occupiers and colonizers of the past, India is attempting to physically,

politically and psychologically crush the indigenous Kashmiri struggle for the right of

self-determination.

New York State Assembly has passed a resolution to observe February 5 as

Kashmir American Day. The resolution was passed by a majority vote in the New

York State Legislative Assembly. This Resolution makes New York the first State to

recognize Kashmir American Day. Pakistani Consul General in New York, Aisha Ali

said that the Pakistani community played important role in getting the resolution

passed through the assembly.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi lauded efforts of Pakistani Consul

General Ayesha Ali for mobilizing and gaining support of American Pakistanis for the

unanimously adopted resolution in support of Kashmiris. “I recognize endeavours of

Pakistan’s Consul General Ayesha Ali on this historic development”, said FM

Qureshi.

India is misguiding the European governments and the US administration as well as

other international institutions that it’s fighting against “terrorists” in IIOJK. The

powerful governments of these countries are silent over the Indian repression and

the worst violations of human rights as well as the genocide of Kashmiri people at

the hands of the Indian army, and are thus showing negligence towards their

international obligations. Their silence is encouraging India to trample human rights

in Kashmir.The reality is exactly the opposite; India, in fact, is crushing defenceless,

weak and unarmed Kashmiri people, and depriving them of their homeland,

businesses and livelihood. India is engaged in the genocide of the inhabitants of the

disputed territory. India is committing the crimes against humanity, and at the same

time, it wants that the world not to speak about its inhuman actions. The world

should push India for a sincere dialogue with Pakistan for the resolution of

outstanding Kashmir dispute. Pakistan would continue to expose the true face of

India before the world.

All Parties Harriet Conference (APHC) has welcomed the recent statement of the UN

Secretary General, António Guterres with reference to resolution of the Kashmir

dispute. The UN Secretary General (UNSG) has asked India and Pakistan to resolve

the Kashmir dispute through dialogue for ensuring durable peace in the region. The

APHC Working Vice Chairman, Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar in a statement issued in

Iqbal Khan

In a recent interview, the US State Department official Zed Tarar revealed that

President Joe Biden wants an immediate solution to Kashmir dispute. He also said

that the US understands that Kashmir is a human rights issue and Washington wants

that mobile service and 4G should be restored in Kashmir immediately. He said that

Biden has made it clear that human rights are a fundamental issue for the United

States. Different international bodies including European Union, House of Commons

and some others have also expressed concerns over gross human rights violations

in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Like all occupiers and colonizers of the past, India is attempting to physically,

politically and psychologically crush the indigenous Kashmiri struggle for the right of

self-determination.

New York State Assembly has passed a resolution to observe February 5 as

Kashmir American Day. The resolution was passed by a majority vote in the New

York State Legislative Assembly. This Resolution makes New York the first State to

recognize Kashmir American Day. Pakistani Consul General in New York, Aisha Ali

said that the Pakistani community played important role in getting the resolution

passed through the assembly.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi lauded efforts of Pakistani Consul

General Ayesha Ali for mobilizing and gaining support of American Pakistanis for the

unanimously adopted resolution in support of Kashmiris. “I recognize endeavours of

Pakistan’s Consul General Ayesha Ali on this historic development”, said FM

Qureshi.

India is misguiding the European governments and the US administration as well as

other international institutions that it’s fighting against “terrorists” in IIOJK. The

powerful governments of these countries are silent over the Indian repression and

the worst violations of human rights as well as the genocide of Kashmiri people at

the hands of the Indian army, and are thus showing negligence towards their

international obligations. Their silence is encouraging India to trample human rights

in Kashmir.The reality is exactly the opposite; India, in fact, is crushing defenceless,

weak and unarmed Kashmiri people, and depriving them of their homeland,

businesses and livelihood. India is engaged in the genocide of the inhabitants of the

disputed territory. India is committing the crimes against humanity, and at the same

time, it wants that the world not to speak about its inhuman actions. The world

should push India for a sincere dialogue with Pakistan for the resolution of

outstanding Kashmir dispute. Pakistan would continue to expose the true face of

India before the world.

All Parties Harriet Conference (APHC) has welcomed the recent statement of the UN

Secretary General, António Guterres with reference to resolution of the Kashmir

dispute. The UN Secretary General (UNSG) has asked India and Pakistan to resolve

the Kashmir dispute through dialogue for ensuring durable peace in the region. The

APHC Working Vice Chairman, Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar in a statement issued in

Iqbal Khan

In a recent interview, the US State Department official Zed Tarar revealed that

President Joe Biden wants an immediate solution to Kashmir dispute. He also said

that the US understands that Kashmir is a human rights issue and Washington wants

that mobile service and 4G should be restored in Kashmir immediately. He said that

Biden has made it clear that human rights are a fundamental issue for the United

States. Different international bodies including European Union, House of Commons

and some others have also expressed concerns over gross human rights violations

in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Like all occupiers and colonizers of the past, India is attempting to physically,

politically and psychologically crush the indigenous Kashmiri struggle for the right of

self-determination.

New York State Assembly has passed a resolution to observe February 5 as

Kashmir American Day. The resolution was passed by a majority vote in the New

York State Legislative Assembly. This Resolution makes New York the first State to

recognize Kashmir American Day. Pakistani Consul General in New York, Aisha Ali

said that the Pakistani community played important role in getting the resolution

passed through the assembly.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi lauded efforts of Pakistani Consul

General Ayesha Ali for mobilizing and gaining support of American Pakistanis for the

unanimously adopted resolution in support of Kashmiris. “I recognize endeavours of

Pakistan’s Consul General Ayesha Ali on this historic development”, said FM

Qureshi.

India is misguiding the European governments and the US administration as well as

other international institutions that it’s fighting against “terrorists” in IIOJK. The

powerful governments of these countries are silent over the Indian repression and

the worst violations of human rights as well as the genocide of Kashmiri people at

the hands of the Indian army, and are thus showing negligence towards their

international obligations. Their silence is encouraging India to trample human rights

in Kashmir.The reality is exactly the opposite; India, in fact, is crushing defenceless,

weak and unarmed Kashmiri people, and depriving them of their homeland,

businesses and livelihood. India is engaged in the genocide of the inhabitants of the

disputed territory. India is committing the crimes against humanity, and at the same

time, it wants that the world not to speak about its inhuman actions. The world

should push India for a sincere dialogue with Pakistan for the resolution of

outstanding Kashmir dispute. Pakistan would continue to expose the true face of

India before the world.

All Parties Harriet Conference (APHC) has welcomed the recent statement of the UN

Secretary General, António Guterres with reference to resolution of the Kashmir

dispute. The UN Secretary General (UNSG) has asked India and Pakistan to resolve

the Kashmir dispute through dialogue for ensuring durable peace in the region. The

APHC Working Vice Chairman, Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar in a statement issued in

Iqbal Khan

In a recent interview, the US State Department official Zed Tarar revealed that

President Joe Biden wants an immediate solution to Kashmir dispute. He also said

that the US understands that Kashmir is a human rights issue and Washington wants

that mobile service and 4G should be restored in Kashmir immediately. He said that

Biden has made it clear that human rights are a fundamental issue for the United

States. Different international bodies including European Union, House of Commons

and some others have also expressed concerns over gross human rights violations

in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Like all occupiers and colonizers of the past, India is attempting to physically,

politically and psychologically crush the indigenous Kashmiri struggle for the right of

self-determination.

New York State Assembly has passed a resolution to observe February 5 as

Kashmir American Day. The resolution was passed by a majority vote in the New

York State Legislative Assembly. This Resolution makes New York the first State to

recognize Kashmir American Day. Pakistani Consul General in New York, Aisha Ali

said that the Pakistani community played important role in getting the resolution

passed through the assembly.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi lauded efforts of Pakistani Consul

General Ayesha Ali for mobilizing and gaining support of American Pakistanis for the

unanimously adopted resolution in support of Kashmiris. “I recognize endeavours of

Pakistan’s Consul General Ayesha Ali on this historic development”, said FM

Qureshi.

India is misguiding the European governments and the US administration as well as

other international institutions that it’s fighting against “terrorists” in IIOJK. The

powerful governments of these countries are silent over the Indian repression and

the worst violations of human rights as well as the genocide of Kashmiri people at

the hands of the Indian army, and are thus showing negligence towards their

international obligations. Their silence is encouraging India to trample human rights

in Kashmir.The reality is exactly the opposite; India, in fact, is crushing defenceless,

weak and unarmed Kashmiri people, and depriving them of their homeland,

businesses and livelihood. India is engaged in the genocide of the inhabitants of the

disputed territory. India is committing the crimes against humanity, and at the same

time, it wants that the world not to speak about its inhuman actions. The world

should push India for a sincere dialogue with Pakistan for the resolution of

outstanding Kashmir dispute. Pakistan would continue to expose the true face of

India before the world.

All Parties Harriet Conference (APHC) has welcomed the recent statement of the UN

Secretary General, António Guterres with reference to resolution of the Kashmir

dispute. The UN Secretary General (UNSG) has asked India and Pakistan to resolve

the Kashmir dispute through dialogue for ensuring durable peace in the region. The

APHC Working Vice Chairman, Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar in a statement issued in

Iqbal Khan

In a recent interview, the US State Department official Zed Tarar revealed that

President Joe Biden wants an immediate solution to Kashmir dispute. He also said

that the US understands that Kashmir is a human rights issue and Washington wants

that mobile service and 4G should be restored in Kashmir immediately. He said that

Biden has made it clear that human rights are a fundamental issue for the United

States. Different international bodies including European Union, House of Commons

and some others have also expressed concerns over gross human rights violations

in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Like all occupiers and colonizers of the past, India is attempting to physically,

politically and psychologically crush the indigenous Kashmiri struggle for the right of

self-determination.

New York State Assembly has passed a resolution to observe February 5 as

Kashmir American Day. The resolution was passed by a majority vote in the New

York State Legislative Assembly. This Resolution makes New York the first State to

recognize Kashmir American Day. Pakistani Consul General in New York, Aisha Ali

said that the Pakistani community played important role in getting the resolution

passed through the assembly.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi lauded efforts of Pakistani Consul

General Ayesha Ali for mobilizing and gaining support of American Pakistanis for the

unanimously adopted resolution in support of Kashmiris. “I recognize endeavours of

Pakistan’s Consul General Ayesha Ali on this historic development”, said FM

Qureshi.

India is misguiding the European governments and the US administration as well as

other international institutions that it’s fighting against “terrorists” in IIOJK. The

powerful governments of these countries are silent over the Indian repression and

the worst violations of human rights as well as the genocide of Kashmiri people at

the hands of the Indian army, and are thus showing negligence towards their

international obligations. Their silence is encouraging India to trample human rights

in Kashmir.The reality is exactly the opposite; India, in fact, is crushing defenceless,

weak and unarmed Kashmiri people, and depriving them of their homeland,

businesses and livelihood. India is engaged in the genocide of the inhabitants of the

disputed territory. India is committing the crimes against humanity, and at the same

time, it wants that the world not to speak about its inhuman actions. The world

should push India for a sincere dialogue with Pakistan for the resolution of

outstanding Kashmir dispute. Pakistan would continue to expose the true face of

India before the world.

All Parties Harriet Conference (APHC) has welcomed the recent statement of the UN

Secretary General, António Guterres with reference to resolution of the Kashmir

dispute. The UN Secretary General (UNSG) has asked India and Pakistan to resolve

the Kashmir dispute through dialogue for ensuring durable peace in the region. The

APHC Working Vice Chairman, Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar in a statement issued in

Srinagar said that it was obligatory for the UNSG to resolve the 73-year-old issue,

still pending on its table. Hurriyat leaders, Jahangir Ghani Butt, Aquib Wani and

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League in their statements have also

welcomed the remarks of the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres.

There is no denying the fact that Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan. There can

be no deal on Kashmir. Prime Minister Imran Khan has presented the Kashmir case

to the international community in no uncertain terms.

APHC and other organizations have paid glowing rich tributes to the Kashmiri youth

martyred by Indian troops. The APHC spokesman in a statement, issued in Srinagar,

said that the Kashmiri youth are rendering their lives for a great cause and their

sacrifices would not be allowed to go waste. He maintained that India’s intransigence

on the Kashmir dispute had endangered the peace of the region and entire world.

Senior Hurriyat leader, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori addressing a condolence

meeting in Sopore said the Kashmiris will accomplish the mission of their martyrs at

all costs.

The spokesman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party in his statement

appealed to the international community to impress upon the fascist Indian

government to stop bloodshed in IIOJK and give the Kashmiris’ their inalienable right

to self-determination.

On the other hand, the Imam of Srinagar’s historic Jamia Masjid, Syed Ahmed

Naqshbandi, reiterated the demand for the immediate release of the Chairman of

Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, from illegal and arbitrary detention. The

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League in a statement in Srinagar said that its leaders

and activists held an anti-India demonstration in Srinagar. Addressing on the

occasion, the party leader, Dr Sarfaraz Ahmad Khan, deplored that India was

suppressing the Kashmiris’ just freedom struggle through killings, arrests, illegal

detentions, harassment and other brutal tactics.

APHC leader and Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Social Peace Forum, Advocate

Devinder Singh Behl, addressing a religious program of Sikhs at Lam in Nowshera

area of Jammu said that India repealed Articles 370 and 35A to strengthen its illegal

hold on IIOJK, evict the Kashmiris from their homes and harm their identity.

Kashmir is an UN-mandated dispute and it is the moral and legal obligation of the

UN Body to put pressure on India to settle it through negotiations. On February 03,

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to

continue extending full support to the people of IIOJK in their just struggle for the

right to self-determination. “Pakistan will not let anyone take away Kashmir from the

Kashmiris. This cause and the struggle is just, sacred and non-negotiable,” FM

Qureshi said while addressing a seminar in Islamabad. Pakistan’s ultimate objective

remains the resolution of the IIOJK issue as per the wishes of the Kashmiri people

and relevant UN Security Council resolutions through a free and impartial plebiscite

under UN auspices.

India is executing a well thought out campaign to change the demographic structure

of the IIOJK in violation of the UN Security Council resolutions and international law.

India has already issued over 1.8 million bogus domicile certificates to non-Kashmiris

to settle them in the IIOJK to undermine the plebiscite.

The world is holding its breath while witnessing the rise of ultra-nationalism, racism,

fascism, religious hatred and intolerance in India. Hindutva ideology espoused by

RSS-BJP is not only a threat to the Kashmiris but to India’s own nationals and

particularly the Muslim minority.

Indian troops are engaged in the genocide of Kashmiris to suppress their struggle for

securing freedom from India’s illegal occupation of their homeland. Seeing the

commendable resilience of the Kashmiri people in the face of Indian atrocities, an

increasing international denunciation of India’s brutal campaign in IIOJK, shall

certainly boost the Kashmiri peoples’ spirit.

Writer is a freelance contributor; email: [email protected]