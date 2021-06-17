Iqbal Khan
In a recent interview, the US State Department official Zed Tarar revealed that
President Joe Biden wants an immediate solution to Kashmir dispute. He also said
that the US understands that Kashmir is a human rights issue and Washington wants
that mobile service and 4G should be restored in Kashmir immediately. He said that
Biden has made it clear that human rights are a fundamental issue for the United
States. Different international bodies including European Union, House of Commons
and some others have also expressed concerns over gross human rights violations
in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
Like all occupiers and colonizers of the past, India is attempting to physically,
politically and psychologically crush the indigenous Kashmiri struggle for the right of
self-determination.
New York State Assembly has passed a resolution to observe February 5 as
Kashmir American Day. The resolution was passed by a majority vote in the New
York State Legislative Assembly. This Resolution makes New York the first State to
recognize Kashmir American Day. Pakistani Consul General in New York, Aisha Ali
said that the Pakistani community played important role in getting the resolution
passed through the assembly.
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi lauded efforts of Pakistani Consul
General Ayesha Ali for mobilizing and gaining support of American Pakistanis for the
unanimously adopted resolution in support of Kashmiris. “I recognize endeavours of
Pakistan’s Consul General Ayesha Ali on this historic development”, said FM
Qureshi.
India is misguiding the European governments and the US administration as well as
other international institutions that it’s fighting against “terrorists” in IIOJK. The
powerful governments of these countries are silent over the Indian repression and
the worst violations of human rights as well as the genocide of Kashmiri people at
the hands of the Indian army, and are thus showing negligence towards their
international obligations. Their silence is encouraging India to trample human rights
in Kashmir.The reality is exactly the opposite; India, in fact, is crushing defenceless,
weak and unarmed Kashmiri people, and depriving them of their homeland,
businesses and livelihood. India is engaged in the genocide of the inhabitants of the
disputed territory. India is committing the crimes against humanity, and at the same
time, it wants that the world not to speak about its inhuman actions. The world
should push India for a sincere dialogue with Pakistan for the resolution of
outstanding Kashmir dispute. Pakistan would continue to expose the true face of
India before the world.
All Parties Harriet Conference (APHC) has welcomed the recent statement of the UN
Secretary General, António Guterres with reference to resolution of the Kashmir
dispute. The UN Secretary General (UNSG) has asked India and Pakistan to resolve
the Kashmir dispute through dialogue for ensuring durable peace in the region. The
APHC Working Vice Chairman, Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar in a statement issued in
Srinagar said that it was obligatory for the UNSG to resolve the 73-year-old issue,
still pending on its table. Hurriyat leaders, Jahangir Ghani Butt, Aquib Wani and
Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League in their statements have also
welcomed the remarks of the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres.
There is no denying the fact that Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan. There can
be no deal on Kashmir. Prime Minister Imran Khan has presented the Kashmir case
to the international community in no uncertain terms.
APHC and other organizations have paid glowing rich tributes to the Kashmiri youth
martyred by Indian troops. The APHC spokesman in a statement, issued in Srinagar,
said that the Kashmiri youth are rendering their lives for a great cause and their
sacrifices would not be allowed to go waste. He maintained that India’s intransigence
on the Kashmir dispute had endangered the peace of the region and entire world.
Senior Hurriyat leader, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori addressing a condolence
meeting in Sopore said the Kashmiris will accomplish the mission of their martyrs at
all costs.
The spokesman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party in his statement
appealed to the international community to impress upon the fascist Indian
government to stop bloodshed in IIOJK and give the Kashmiris’ their inalienable right
to self-determination.
On the other hand, the Imam of Srinagar’s historic Jamia Masjid, Syed Ahmed
Naqshbandi, reiterated the demand for the immediate release of the Chairman of
Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, from illegal and arbitrary detention. The
Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League in a statement in Srinagar said that its leaders
and activists held an anti-India demonstration in Srinagar. Addressing on the
occasion, the party leader, Dr Sarfaraz Ahmad Khan, deplored that India was
suppressing the Kashmiris’ just freedom struggle through killings, arrests, illegal
detentions, harassment and other brutal tactics.
APHC leader and Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Social Peace Forum, Advocate
Devinder Singh Behl, addressing a religious program of Sikhs at Lam in Nowshera
area of Jammu said that India repealed Articles 370 and 35A to strengthen its illegal
hold on IIOJK, evict the Kashmiris from their homes and harm their identity.
Kashmir is an UN-mandated dispute and it is the moral and legal obligation of the
UN Body to put pressure on India to settle it through negotiations. On February 03,
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to
continue extending full support to the people of IIOJK in their just struggle for the
right to self-determination. “Pakistan will not let anyone take away Kashmir from the
Kashmiris. This cause and the struggle is just, sacred and non-negotiable,” FM
Qureshi said while addressing a seminar in Islamabad. Pakistan’s ultimate objective
remains the resolution of the IIOJK issue as per the wishes of the Kashmiri people
and relevant UN Security Council resolutions through a free and impartial plebiscite
under UN auspices.
India is executing a well thought out campaign to change the demographic structure
of the IIOJK in violation of the UN Security Council resolutions and international law.
India has already issued over 1.8 million bogus domicile certificates to non-Kashmiris
to settle them in the IIOJK to undermine the plebiscite.
The world is holding its breath while witnessing the rise of ultra-nationalism, racism,
fascism, religious hatred and intolerance in India. Hindutva ideology espoused by
RSS-BJP is not only a threat to the Kashmiris but to India’s own nationals and
particularly the Muslim minority.
Indian troops are engaged in the genocide of Kashmiris to suppress their struggle for
securing freedom from India’s illegal occupation of their homeland. Seeing the
commendable resilience of the Kashmiri people in the face of Indian atrocities, an
increasing international denunciation of India’s brutal campaign in IIOJK, shall
certainly boost the Kashmiri peoples’ spirit.
Writer is a freelance contributor; email: [email protected]