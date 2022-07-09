WASHINGTON: The Supreme Court’s decision to abolish the right to an abortion was a “exercise in naked political power,” according to US President Joe Biden, who also issued an executive order to assist protect access to services to end pregnancies.

After the historic decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last month, which overturned almost 50 years of protections for women’s reproductive rights, Biden, a Democrat, has come under fire from inside his own party to take action.

Because US states can pass legislation restricting access to abortion services and prescription drugs, the president’s authority is limited, and the executive order is only expected to have a minor influence. Biden quoted extensively from the opposing opinion in the decision and said to reporters at the White House, “What we’re watching wasn’t a constitutional judgment, it was an exercise in raw political power.”Following the Supreme Court’s decision, states can once again prohibit abortion. The only options left to women with unplanned pregnancies are to go to a state where the procedure is still permitted and legal, purchase abortion drugs online, or undergo very risky illegal abortions.

In the November mid-term elections, when Republicans have a chance of taking control of Congress, the topic might help motivate Democrats to cast their votes.