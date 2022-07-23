Washington: US Vice President Joe Biden’s Covid symptoms have subsided, according to his doctor, who made the announcement on Friday, one day after Biden tested positive for the virus as a highly contagious sub-variant sparked a fresh wave of infections in the US.

The President had a mild temperature of 37.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday night, according to a letter from the White House doctor, Kevin O’Connor, but he responded well to Tylenol and was breathing regularly.

“This morning, his voice is deeper. On room air, his heart rate, blood pressure, respiratory rate, and oxygen saturation all remain normal,” he stated.Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House’s chief medical officer, told CNN that Joe Biden was doing well and that his minor symptoms were largely the same. He is tired, has a runny nose, and occasionally coughs dryly, according to O’Connor.



On Thursday, the White House announced that Biden had tested positive for Covid but was still having very minor symptoms and would be continuing his work in seclusion.

In an effort to project a feeling of normalcy, the White House released another image of Biden signing legislation while donning a black mask on Friday.O’Connor claimed that two medications taken by Biden—Eliquis for atrial fibrillation and the cholesterol-lowering drug Crestor—are being temporarily withheld in order to prevent them from interfering with the antiviral drug Paxlovid’s course of therapy. He said that low-dose aspirin was being used as an additional blood thinner in Biden’s treatment.

He stated that the president was handling the treatment well.

This weekend, Biden will hold three virtual sessions with his staff, which will include his economic, legislative, and national security aides. Biden, 79, would be the oldest president in American history.