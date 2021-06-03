In call with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, US president also reiterates support for Israel’s ‘right to defend itself’. Facing increasing pressure from rights advocates and members of his own Democratic Party over Israel’s continued bombardment on Gaza, United States President Joe Biden has conveyed his support for a ceasefire.

In a statement on Monday, the White House said Biden “expressed his support for a ceasefire and discussed US engagement with Egypt and other partners towards that end” in a phone call with Israeli caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “The President reiterated his firm support for Israel’s right to defend itself against indiscriminate rocket attacks,” the statement read.

A day earlier, Netanyahu had said the Israeli military offensive on Gaza would continue “full force”; Israeli air raids on the Gaza Strip since May 10 have killed more than 212 people, including 61 children, according to Gaza’s Ministry of Health.

Tens of thousands of Palestinians have been displaced by Israeli bombings, which began on May 10 after rockets were launched from Gaza towards Israel.