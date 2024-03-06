The Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Qazi Faiz Isa, gave the opinion of the Supreme Court on the presidential reference regarding the judicial killing of former Prime Minister of Pakistan Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan while expressing his opinion on the Bhutto presidential reference said that the opinion of the Supreme Court is in agreement on this matter, we judges are bound to decide according to the law.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan said that they cannot correct themselves unless they admit their mistakes, 5 questions have been raised in the reference, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto did not get a fair trial, the opinion of the Supreme Court will be unanimous, on the fundamental right in Bhutto’s trial. Not implemented.

Justice Qazi Faiz Isa said that the work of the judiciary is to deliver justice, there are many cases in history in which correct decisions were not made, they cannot go in the right direction without correcting the mistakes of the past. Can’t give

Chairman People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was also present in the court when the Supreme Court gave its opinion on the presidential reference and while listening to the opinion Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also got upset.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari later speaking to the media outside the Supreme Court said that today the Supreme Court has given a historic verdict. Making a decision.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that he is waiting for the detailed decision of the Supreme Court, he will talk to the media after the detailed decision of the court.