Bhumika Chawla admits that she was not asked to appear on the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan promotional episode of The Kapil Sharma Show.

RJ Siddharth Kannan recently requested an interview with the actress. She admitted during the chat that she didn’t know when the episode was filmed.

She said, “I had no idea when it was shot. However, they have to have had a plan. For a little while, I felt awful, but then I realised Venkatesh (Daggubati) sir wasn’t there. In the movie, we play a couple. I computed my results. What would I say on my own on the show if he hadn’t been called? The three couples who were summoned are young and have distinct equations. I said, “Thik hai.”

Bhumika hasn’t attended any other promotional events in the meantime. She was consequently questioned about not participating in the events. “I have so much ego,” she continued, “that I don’t even go around people or ask them.”

In addition, Chawla revealed that she was offered the role of Jab We Met. Chawla first gained notoriety with Satish Kaushik’s Tere Naam.

The leads were supposed to be played by Bobby Deol and me. Previously, it was known to as “Train.” When the production changed, Ashtavinayak took charge. After that, Shahid was cast with Kareena, Ayesha, and myself. That is how the situation evolved. It’s alright, though. I soon forget about such things.

Rajkumar Hirani also offered Bhumika Chawla the role of Munna Bhai MBBS.