DIAMER: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Diamer-Bhasha Dam is a vital project for water storage, power generation, increasing viability of Tarbela Dam, creating job opportunities and further strengthening the economy.The Prime Minister said this while visiting the construction site of the dam in Gilgit-Baltistan on Sunday.He reviewed the ongoing work on the dam site and talked to the workers.The Prime Minister expressed his satisfaction on the pace and standard of the construction work and said that it will expedite economic activities in the area.Chairman Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Lt General (retd) Muzammil Hussain briefed the Prime Minister on the ongoing construction work.The Prime Minister was accompanied by Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda, other ministers and officials during his visit to GB. TLTP