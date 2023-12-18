Amongst the problems we are grappled with , our obsession with the politics remains at the top. Sometime it seems that we as nation are addicted to this political syndrome. We have nothing else to discuss, nothing else to ponder over. Wherever you go you will find commoners like me busy in exploring the contours of our politics.

No sane discussion, no useful topic ; only politics.

Politics , politics and politics. Politics in home, politics in offices, politics on TV channels, politics in newspapers, politics all around. Pity the nation that is addicted to politics.

To build a healthy society we must shift our focus from politics of the elite to the miseries of the commoner. There are so many issued that need our attention but we are addicted to politics and we have actually side steps many important issues.

Just have of a read of this news item appeared in a daily today: “Don’t we have any other topic to discuss by the way.A six-year-old girl was killed in Faisalabad on Monday evening when a loan shark opened fire on the victim’s house following a heated argument with her father over a delay in the repayment of a loan.

Waris Maseeh, resident of Ilahi Abad, had taken Rs40,000 from the accused, Ajmal, who arrived at Maseeh’s house for the recovery of the loan on Monday. Maseeh reportedly asked for three or four days to return the amount, but Ajmal refused and an argument followed.

Ajmal, who was carrying a pistol, then opened fire, which resulted in Maseeh’s daughter, Humaira, receiving critical injuries.

She was rushed to the Allied Hospital, but could not be saved.”

What a tragic side of semi illiterate society riddled with many taboos and stupidities. The society as a whole is facing multidimensional challenges , the moral one being the biggest but there is no institution left today that can educate the society.

What to talk about education there is even no institution left that can highlight and discuss such kind of miseries in a positive and result oriented way. Sometime media highlights such incidents but in a very questionable way as rating dictates the agenda today.

We must come out of this slumber of idiocy. The sooner, the better. The life is not all about politics. There are certain other fields and we should shift our focus to them.