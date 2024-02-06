general election, the newly elected administration will have the shortest honeymoon time possible because its first priority will be developing a strong counterterrorism strategy.

Attacks on the Chaudhwan police station in D.I. Khan, KP, early on Monday demonstrate that terrorist acts are still occurring and that they specifically target law enforcement and military people. Over thirty terrorists, according to officials, started the attack from numerous directions, killing at least ten police officers. Last December, militants seized a military check station in nearby Daraban, resulting in nearly 20 casualties. The deadliest attack on military members in a single year last year, it seems, was that one. Tehreek-i-Jihad Pakistan, an excuse used by the outlawed TTP that surfaced last year, claimed responsibility for the Daraban tragedy.

This specific region of KP, along with nearby Balochistan and Punjab, experienced a plethora of terrorist attacks in 2023. The incoming administration must make sure that this depressing pattern doesn’t persist in the coming year. All things considered, 2023 was a bloody year, with almost 1,500 deaths linked to terrorism, according to some reports. The task is divided into two parts: the first is to protect Pakistan and make sure terrorist groups cannot establish themselves there, and the second is to stop militants from setting up sanctuaries in Afghanistan.

The country has to be secured by the new administration working with the security apparatus and provincial setups, especially in the areas of KP and Balochistan that are often targeted by terrorist attacks.

The National Action Plan serves as the fundamental framework. The secret is to apply it and adjust it according to the needs of the moment. Moreover, combating militancy ought to be a one-window operation, ideally under the direction of Nacta and incorporating feedback from all parties involved. Regarding the matter of terrorist havens in Afghanistan, Pakistan’s worries regarding Al Qaeda and the TTP using training bases on Afghan territory to incite unrest inside Pakistan have been confirmed by the UN. Bilateral relations will suffer if the Afghan Taliban don’t close these sites. To ensure that there is no more bloodshed in this nation, the terrorists should either cease their attacks or relocate away from the Pakistani border.

The Afghan Taliban must “firmly combat all forms of terrorist forces,” according to a spokesman for China’s foreign ministry. To Kabul’s current authorities, this is the message that Beijing, Islamabad, and all other regional capitals should convey. It will be extremely difficult to achieve social cohesiveness and economic stability unless the new regime in Islamabad takes a tough stance against terrorists. Along with removing the threat of terrorism, the security forces should focus all of their efforts on preserving the lives of front-line military and civilian people.