Elections are quickly approaching, so it seems sense that people would be concerned about the safety of the candidates when they are out on the campaign trail and for the general public when they are taking part in polling. The general climate in the province is dire, according to reports from KP security authorities and recent statistics on incidents linked to terrorism. Senior law enforcement officials do, however, think that things are still “manageable” there. To make sure that things stay that way, if not significantly better, everything needs to be done. There is no doubt that the organisations in charge of maintaining internal security have a difficult job ahead of them: maintaining peace in the face of adversity. Arguments that the unfavourable security situation warrants a further postponement of the elections have been made time and again. Nonetheless, if given the necessary funding and backing from the government, Pakistan’s security and law enforcement agencies will surely succeed in handling any difficulties because they are sufficiently prepared to handle them. In any normal nation, elections are an annual event. Delaying them because some hostile forces might be preparing to interfere with them seems more like a capitulation than a responsible move by a state that respects itself. Throughout crucial junctures in Pakistan’s socio political history, its adversaries have made repeated attempts to make their presence known. We have to demonstrate to them once more that our lives are not dictated by their terrible schemes. The 2008 elections were held in the backdrop of much worse violence than what we are currently seeing. Because of the numerous sacrifices made by our courageous soldiers, police officers, and other security people, there has been a noticeable decrease in violence over time. As a result, the circumstances for the elections in 2013 and 2018 gradually improved. Undoubtedly, occurrences related to terrorism are increasing once more; but, we have overcome such challenges in the past and must now decide to push forward once more. Naturally, this will mean that all front-line security forces have to step up their game and be more proactive in seeing and eliminating threats. However, Pakistan has a great deal of expertise in conducting counterterrorism operations, and our security agencies have also fared considerably better than they did in 2008 in the fight against terrorism. They are extremely capable of turning the tables on any hostile elements, provided they can maintain their focus on internal security.