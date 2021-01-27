The malware, which is found to be a worm virus, is essentially spread through WhatsApp messages carrying a link. When this link is clicked, the user is redirected to a fake Google Play Store website with a fake Huawei Mobile App download link. when the user downloads this app, the worm gets downloaded onto the device as well and starts burrowing.

The app then asks for access to notifications and uses WhatsApp’s quick reply feature to instantly send the link to anyone messaging the host phone. It also asks for permission to run in the background, which now means that it can plant itself into other apps and steal highly sensitive and valuable information. Meanwhile, other people who have received the link could also be installing the worm onto their phones at the same time and their credentials and other private information could also be in jeopardy.

To avoid such worms and viruses, users are advised to, firstly, not open any suspicious-looking WhatsApp messages, specifically ones that promise a reward because, more often than not, those are scams. If you have already clicked on the link, do not download any additional third-party applications without first checking to see whether the URL is genuine. If it takes you to a Google Play Store link and you want to download the application, search up the name of it on the actual Play Store app to avoid being scammed by fake websites. You can also search the application or access the Play Store website directly through Google Search

The internet, while a platform where loved ones can reach out and become closer to one another (metaphorically speaking), is also filled with malicious software and viruses which only intend to cause harm to your device and your credibility. So, be safe, and always exercise caution when surfing the web.