The most well-known storage tool released by Microsoft is One Drive. Using any device with an internet connection, customers of the cloud storage service can save, view, and share files and folders.

Users can store files on various devices and sync them together.

Here are some pointers that will assist new One Drive users maximise their storage capacity:

1. Recover previous versions of files

Version history is the best option if you ever need to go back to an earlier version of the file that you are editing. How to recover such files is provided below;

Right-click on the file

Select ‘Version History’ from the dropdown menu

Right-click on the required version and select ‘Restore

2. Keyboard shortcuts

Here are some keyboard shortcuts to help you save time if you want to avoid the trouble of opening numerous buttons and drop-down menus to make changes to the documents.

3. Two-step verification

Keeping your accounts secure is crucial given the current cyber security risks. You can monitor any unusual activity on the account with the aid of two-step verification. Here are various actions to activate it;

Go to the Security Basics page and sign in with your Microsoft account.

Select More security options.

Under Two-step verification, choose Set up two-step verification to turn it on.