ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday visited Ehsaas Kafaalat payment site, where he was briefed as to how women were being benefitted through the programme. Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Sania Nishtar briefed the prime minister on the programme during the meeting. “We launched Ehsaas Kafaalat programme to facilitate women and are providing digital wallet facility to them,” she said adding that the women now don’t have to visit banks. Sania Nishtar said that they have increased the number of beneficiaries of the programme from 4.3 million to seven million. She further briefed that they have resolved issues encountered in the Ehsaas Emergency Cash programme and have made it further fraud-proof.

“We are holding radio programs to create awareness regarding the social safety programmes,” he said adding that they had also devised a mechanism to register the inheritor after the death of the registered beneficiary. Prime Minister Imran Khan also inquired regarding the expansion of the programme and also spoke with the beneficiaries of the Kafaalat programme. It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan on November 14 gave nod to increase the number of Ehsaas Kafaalat beneficiary families from 4.6 million to 7 million. Presiding over a meeting, PM Imran said that people belonging to low-income segments were badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The prime minister said that the government was focusing on strengthening the economy. He said that saving people from the coronavirus pandemic and boost in economic activities were the topmost priorities of the government. NNI