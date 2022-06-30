PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari remarked on Wednesday that people who had benefited from the past rigged elections were now moaning in the house about the “neutrality” of institutions, in a subtly critical allusion to the former PTI government. He roared in the National Assembly, “They know that otherwise, undemocratic parties like theirs would not be granted any leverage.” He continued, “This is why they are conducting a movement now to have our institutions play a contentious role rather than a neutral and legal one. Bilawal criticized the assembly procedures under the PTI leadership, claiming that despite their small numbers, the opposition had the chance to speak and voice their concerns in the National Assembly concerning things like the elections for the local bodies in Sindh.

It would have been more “proper,” he continued, to discuss the matter in the Sindh Assembly. According to the minister, the PPP has spent three generations fighting for democracy, free and fair elections, and economic challenges. He cited instances of “violence” under leaders like Ziaul Haq and Pervez Musharraf in support of his claim that the party “bravely faced every tyranny.” “Despite rigging, the PPP had the chance to rule. To stop the party of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, there has always been rigging in our country, he said. In Sindh, he asserted, there were parties, politicians, and “puppets” that supported the autocratic government in the hopes that institutions wouldn’t be impartial, just like Imran Khan.