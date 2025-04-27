Pakistan Peoples Party leaders have said that the Kalabagh project was buried by Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and the canals project was buried by Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

These views were expressed by Pakistan Peoples Party Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, General Secretary and Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Sindh Syed Waqar Mehdi, Sindh Local Government Minister and President Pakistan Peoples Party Karachi Division Saeed Ghani and others while addressing a public meeting held at the local hall under District Korangi on Sunday regarding the joining of PML-N Sindh Senior Vice President Rana Ehsan, Rana Tariq (former Nazim Model Colony), Rana Ali, Asadullah, Rizwan Shafiq and others to the PPP.

In the meeting, Rana Ehsan, Haji Chanzeb and others announced the joining of hundreds of their officials and workers and office bearers and workers of other political parties including MQM Pakistan to the PPP.

District Korangi President Jani Memon, Sharjeel Rizwani, Rana Ehsan, Chenzeb and others also addressed the meeting. Addressing the meeting, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had formed a party with three hundred people, today crores of people are with him.

He said that when Nawaz Sharif was the Prime Minister, he had announced the laying of the foundation stone of Kalabagh Dam. At that time, we took to the streets with Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif announced that the dam will not be built until the provinces agree. Today, Shahbaz Sharif also said that the canal project will not be built until the provinces agree.

He said that Sindh was first willing to trade for a drop of water and will never agree. Nisar Khuhro said that I am congratulating you that the canal project has been completed. He said that in a meeting with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto said that the situation in K-PK is bad, Balochistan is burning, should I also make Punjab and Sindh fight?

He said that if Bilawal Bhutto is supporting the government today, it is only for the sake of Pakistan. Bilawal Bhutto told Modi that the Indus River will flow, otherwise Modi’s blood will flow.

Addressing the gathering, Provincial Minister and President of the PPP Karachi Division Saeed Ghani said that today I thank the Senior Vice President of the Muslim League-Nawaz Sindh Rana Ehsan for joining the PPP along with his colleagues and I welcome him as the President of the PPP Karachi.

He said that the PPP will be stronger with the participation of all of them. He said that with the participation of office bearers and workers of other parties in the PPP, the areas that were once no-go areas for the PPP are now being won by the PPP.

Saeed Ghani said that today, the Mayor of Karachi and the Mayor of Hyderabad are all from the PPP. Out of 25 towns in Karachi, 13 towns belong to the PPP, which was never the case in the past. He said that we will increase our seats further, make more MNAs and MPAs.

Saeed Ghani said that I tell all our old workers that we have to walk with new colleagues with an open heart, the sacrifices of old workers and the aim is to make the PPP win the election and make it strong. Our aim is to win the Karachi election and make Bilawal the Prime Minister.

He said that the PPP has approved the canal issue, which is the biggest lie in history. He said that the caretaker government issued a certificate to IRSA and said that there is excess water and they can build a canal, even then the Sindh member opposed it. This was seven months before the meeting in which the opposition is talking about giving approval to President Zardari. Saeed Ghani said that the PPP has opposed this canal at every forum.

PP leaders said that Benazir Bhutto had buried the Kalabagh Dam while Bilawal has now buried the controversial canal project, those who do politics on this issue should now open the roads instead of politicizing this dead project and not cause further suffering to the people.

The leaders said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also has a clear stance towards India that wherever the country’s water is cut off, Modi will bleed your blood.

They said that the full participation of office bearers and workers of various political parties in the Pakistan People’s Party is a proof of confidence in Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s vision and the PPP’s manifesto.