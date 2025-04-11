MINSK : President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko Thursday hosted a dinner at his farm house in Minsk in honour of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and president Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Nawaz Sharif.Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar attended the dinner.

President Lukashenko expressed extraordinary warmth for prime minister Shehbaz Sharif and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.The prime minister thanked President Lukashenko for the warm welcome and hospitality.