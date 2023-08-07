Chairman PTI has been sentenced to three years imprisonment in the Tosha Khana case, Naveed Malik

One should not expect too much from caretaker government, Shahid Hasan Siddiqui

By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: editor in chief Pakistan Group of news paper and chairman roze news Sk Niazi while talking in his renowned talk show sachi baat he said that Being a journalist, I make predictions by seeing the situations and events. If you act with understanding and patience, the situation becomes clear. There are strong possibilities of former finance minister Hafeez Sheikh becoming caretaker prime minister, SK Niazi

President Islamabad High Court Bar Naveed Malik’s talk in Sachi Baat program

Chairman PTI has right of appeal to file case against conviction.

Courts usually suspend sentences of less than 5 years, Naveed Malik

The matter is in the High Court, see what she decides, President Islamabad High Court Bar

Many leaders took gifts from Tosha Khana, only one person was punished,

See in the past that Nawaz Sharif was punished only for taking salary from his son.

Our system should be such that justice is equal for everyone and

If justice starts in our country, everything will be fine.

Our system is heading for a big change.Law should be equal for rich and poor

A judge’s wife’s rape case on a girl got a lot of hype in the media.

Boys and girls are standing at every crossroad in the country, Naveed Malik

Economist Dr. Shahid Hasan Siddiqui’s conversation in Sachi Baat program

The conditions of the IMF agreement are important, which if not fulfilled will cause difficulties, Shahd Hasan

Our imports have doubled our exports, which is a huge gap, Shahid Hasan Siddiqui

The need to change the amnesty given to reduce the trade deficit, Shahid Hasan Siddiqui

If our big dams are built, we will get electricity at 7 rupees per unit, The increasing value of the dollar is alarming, it may go up to 315 in the coming days,

Ours is the only country that disappoints the nine-filer a lot,

There are some defects that can be removed only by Parliament and Assemblies,

I can prove that FBR is giving ease to tax evaders, Shahid Hasan Siddiqui